Nevada prison inmate suing for outdoor exercise time files motion seeking special master in case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada inmate suing for more outdoor exercise time has filed a motion in federal court, asking that a special master be appointed to help investigate his case.

Jesse Aron Ross, 39, is serving a life sentence at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. In February 2022, he filed a lawsuit, naming the prison’s warden, associate warden, and the president of the Nevada Board of Prison Commissioners as defendants.

On June 13, Ross filed a 12-page handwritten motion asking the court to appoint a special master to “make findings of facts, to investigate the controversies at issue, to develop and implement remedial plans, and any other action the court deems furthers the interests of justice.”

Ross also cited relevant procedural history and legal standards, including prior Supreme Court rulings in other cases. He attached prison housing rules and regulations as exhibits.

On March 3, U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva signed an order granting Ross’ initial motion.

“I order defendants to provide Ross with at least seven hours of access to outdoor exercise per week,” she wrote in the order. “The parties must file a status report in 60 days, accounting for Ross’ yard time following the issuance of this injunction.”

Ross amended his complaint last month, adding a host of new defendants to the lawsuit, all current or former HDSP or BPC employees. The plaintiff followed that with another filing on April 18, stating that “the defendants obstinately continue to violate the court’s injunction.”

On June 2, Judge Silva signed an order granting Ross’ motion to extend the discovery period in the case. Ross requested an extension of 180 days, and Silva granted that in part by extending it by 120 days.

