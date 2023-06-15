NDOT advises of slick roads in Elko due to seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down as they drive through Elko due to what they say is the seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets.

NDOT on Twitter shared a photo of a roadway that seems to be completely covered by the crickets.

Hearing CRICKETS!



When highways begin to look like this with the seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets, we plow and sand for better driving traction.



And these signs on area highways are a reminder to TAKE IT SLOW when crickets make for potentially slick driving.🚗 pic.twitter.com/o5vgJzPyCa — Nevada DOT Elko (@nevadadotelko) June 15, 2023

In the post, the agency advised that when the highway starts to look like it does in the photo, crews will plow and sand in order for better driving traction.

According to NDOT, drivers are reminded to take it slow when crickets make for potentially slick driving.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.