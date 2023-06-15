Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash near Decatur, Harmon

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Decatur, Harmon
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Decatur, Harmon
By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Decatur Boulevard in both directions between Harmon Avenue and Countryside Court Thursday afternoon.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Las Vegas police are currently on scene of the crash.

It is unclear what led up to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

