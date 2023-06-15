Las Vegas police release list of items prohibited from Golden Knights victory parade

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released a list of items that fans are prohibited from bringing to the Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory parade on the Strip Saturday.

The following items are not allowed, in order to “help create a safe and enjoyable experience” during the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.:

  • Any glass container intended for beverage purposes
  • Purses larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″ • Coolers • Briefcases, computer bags, camera bags
  • Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags
  • Any bag larger than the permissible size of a purse
  • Strollers
  • Carts
  • Or any vehicle propelled by human, electricity, or mechanical means

LVMPD added that the pedestrian bridges in the path of the parade will be closed off to all pedestrians during the celebration. The department also issued a reminder that operating drones over the tourist corridor of Las Vegas Boulevard is prohibited by the FAA.

The ordinance will go into effect at 3 p.m. on Saturday and end at 11 p.m.

