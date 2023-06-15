Las Vegas police arrest man who threatened mass shooting at Golden Knights game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the Golden Knights game on Tuesday night was arrested hours before the puck dropped, according to police.

Matthew DeSavio, 33, is accused of stalking, making threats regarding a terrorist act, aggravated stalking and violation of a protection order - stalking. As of Thursday, he is being held on $60,000 bond.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they were contacted by a woman June 13 who reported DeSavio had been stalking her for nine years and he had made threats to commit a mass shooting at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Game that night.

Counter Terrorism Center detectives were alerted. Two other people then contacted authorities stating DeSavio had made threats via Facebook with the following message:

“What Up (redacted) It’s (redacted) Evil Older (redacted) Bear Cousin the Boogeyman! I’m coming for you guys TONIGHT AND I HOPE YOU GET EVERY ******* OFFICER IN VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS THERE TO DEFEND YOUI HOP Sin City is ready For The Mandalay Bay MASSACRE PART DUEX!!!!!!! #****TOURISTS!!!!!” with an angry purple devil emoji face.

The report details that in the days beforehand DeSavio had visited the workplace of one of the witnesses, who had a protection order against him and was terrified of him.

Another message to another person read “IF THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS DON’T BEAT THOSE FLORDIA ******* AND WIN THE CUPP TIME TO #PAINTTHATSTAN GOLD TONIGHT OR DIE TOURSITS DIE #I WARNED YA’LL OCTOBER 1ST WAS JUST A PREVIEW,” once again making mention to the Oct. 1, 2017, Mandalay Bay shooting which left 61 dead and more than 800 injured.

More threats were made by DeSavio, police said. He was taken into custody Tuesday while at the office of one of the victims.

As he was being read his Miranda Rights, DeSavio said “I already know my rights and I want a lawyer.” When told the detective just wanted to advise him of his rights, DeSavio responded with “**** you.”

His next appearance in court is scheduled for June 20.

