Here’s how you can help the Cincinnati Zoo name its baby sloth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo needs a name, and the zoo wants your help naming the little one.

On Thursday, the zoo announced two names that people can choose from for Lightning’s little bundle of joy:

Swift

Juno

According to the zoo’s website, the Linne’s two-toed baby sloth was born on June 7 and has been bonding behind the scenes with its mom, Lightning.

Newborn sloth bonds with mommy

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of ambassador animals Julie Grove. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom.”

Lightning gave birth to a stillborn pup two years ago, and this is her first time raising a baby, according to the Zoo.

“We are monitoring mom and baby closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” said Grove. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

According to zookeepers, the baby’s dad, 23-year-old Moe, moved to the P&G Discovery Forest in the Zoo’s education center when 10-year-old Lightning entered “a cranky phase of her pregnancy.”

The baby’s gender has not been determined because it is difficult to determine a sloth’s sex at birth and can require DNA testing, the Zoo’s officials said.

Zoo officials say that baby sloths start to sample solid foods at about ten days and will continue to nurse for about a month. After that, it will cling to its mother’s belly and eat whatever she eats. It first hangs upside down on its own for 20 to 25 days.

Cincinnati Zoo will announce the baby’s name next week.

