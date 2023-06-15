Forecast Outlook- 6/15/2023

Scattered Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms
June 14, 2023
By Sam Argier
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front moving in from the Pacific Northwest will keep scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Through the overnight hours and into early Thursday morning, a few scattered light showers are possible around the Las Vegas Valley. Better shower and thunderstorm chances arrive for the afternoon and early evening. This will not be widespread rain, but scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty outflow wind will be possible around storms that develop.

We should start seeing some activity over our local mountains by lunchtime, with the afternoon and evening bringing the best chances for the valley. High temperatures on Thursday will be running in the mid 90s.

As the front lingers over us on Friday, we’ll see high temperatures fall into the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms sticking around.

More sun is on the way this weekend with temperatures on the rise. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high at 98°. The weather is looking calm for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship parade Saturday night. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to low 90s during the parade. The wind will not be bad with only a slight breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

Stronger wind returns Sunday and Monday with gusts hovering around 40 mph. We’ll be pushing closer to 100° on Sunday before temperatures fall back into the low 90s and upper 80s early next week.

