Forecast Outlook - 06/15/23

A few thunderstorms and scattered showers blossomed throughout the Las Vegas Valley late Wednesday afternoon. A cold front moving in from the Pacific Northwest will keep the shower chances and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday.

The best chance for shower and thunderstorm development will be around lunchtime Thursday, with the strongest storms staying near northern Clark County and southern Lincoln County border. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty outflow wind will be possible around storms that develop. High temperatures on Thursday will be running in the mid 90s.

As the front lingers over us on Friday, we’ll see high temperatures fall into the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms sticking around.

More sun is on the way this weekend with temperatures on the rise. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high at 98°. The weather is looking calm for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship parade Saturday night. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to low 90s during the parade. The wind will not be bad with only a slight breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

