Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

Zaon Collins
Zaon Collins(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former recruit for UNLV has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter on Thursday after a deadly wreck Dec. 30, 2020.

Zaon Collins, who was 19 at the time of the crash, also pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving in causing the death of Eric Echevarria, 52.

Both the prosecution and defense agreed to a 90-day sentence. However, the judge has final say in Collins’ sentence and he faces up to six years in prison.

Police reported finding a leafy green substance in Collins’ vehicle and said he showed signs of intoxication from cannabis.

Authorities said a blood test later found that Collins had 3.0 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood, when the legal limit at the time was 2.0 nanograms.

The DUI charge was later dropped. His sentencing date is July 29.

PREVIOUSLY: Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash

