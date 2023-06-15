Clark County offering vouchers to swap gas leaf blowers for battery powered

By Joe Vigil
Jun. 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County environmental leaders are providing some stunning information about the amount of pollution that gas-powered leaf blowers emit.

Kevin MacDonald with Clark County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability says a commercial gas blower operated for an hour can emit the same amount of pollution as an older model car traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and back—twice.

“That same one hour, for the person who’s actually operating the backpack style leaf blowers that we all see every day around here with the landscape companies, in one hour of operation, that burns the same amount of pollutants as smoking ten cigarettes a day for a year,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald says the Department of Environment and Sustainability is now providing $325 vouchers to local commercial landscaping businesses that operate in the county, to swap out their gas blowers to battery-powered ones from Home Depot, which the county is partnering with.

MacDonald says businesses can receive up to five vouchers if they swap five gas blowers.

“We’re trying to convert them to battery electric for numerous reasons. Not just the air pollution, but also the noise pollution. They’re going to be much quieter machines as well. Think of going from something that sounds like a motorcycle to something that sounds like a washing machine,” said MacDonald.

People can apply for a voucher at www.publicinput.com/landscaperecharge. They may also email the department at LandscapeReCharge@ClarkCountyNV.gov with any questions.

The department says the gas blowers will be recycled by a local company. The department says it has set aside $35,000 for the effort, which MacDonald says is coming out of that department’s budget and not the County’s general fund.

