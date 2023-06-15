CCSD teachers furious after district’s repayment demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After $1,000 bonuses meant for certain school staff went to many who were not scheduled to get them, some CCSD teachers are trying to figure out how they’ll pay it back.

“If I had to pay this back today, I would be negative in my account,” one teacher told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity.

During the two-day gap between the accidental deposits last Wednesday and the notification to the teachers from the district on Friday, that teacher tells FOX5 she already spent that money on necessities.

“My next check is mostly going to rent,” she said. “I don’t have the extra $500 out of my next check. Do I not pay the rent? Do I not pay a couple of the other bills that I have? Do I not buy groceries?”

FOX5 obtained a copy of the email sent to staff, who are being asked to pay back the money in one lump sum or two installments. The money would be taken out of their next paychecks. The email was titled “Demand for Repayment of Incentive Overpayment.”

“It came out with a very rude tone and was like no other email I’ve received in the nine years I’ve worked for CCSD,” another anonymous source from within the district told FOX5.

Enough teachers were taken aback by the email that Superintendent Jesus Jara sent another one out Tuesday night, saying in part:

“I am writing to apologize for the message you received about a payroll mistake made last week, it was not your fault that this mistake occurred.”

Both teachers who spoke with FOX5 are skeptical of Jara’s overtures.

“To me, it seemed like something that was just sent to save face because the district knows they screwed up and haven’t figured out how to fix this issue,” one of them said. “It just seemed like something to put a band-aid over a wound that needed stitches.”

While teachers figure out how to pay back the money, the Clark County Education Association plans to bring legal action against the district, pledging to make sure no staff members have to pay back a cent.

Also of note: that $1,000 bonus was taxed for most of the recipients, meaning the repayments the district is asking for would be larger than the amount actually received by staff.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.