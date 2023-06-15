Bill for A’s Stadium in Las Vegas approved, will cost public up to $380M

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Headed to the desk of Gov. Joe Lombardo, the bill to bring a new baseball stadium to Las Vegas will cost the public a maximum of $380 million out of the $1.5 billion cost.

Passed Wednesday night by the 35th Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, the bid to bring the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas took five days of debate and presentation by groups vowing the project will be an economic boon for the area.

The Assembly passed SB1 with 25 in favor to 15 opposed, sending it back to the Senate for procedural review Wednesday. It passed the Senate Tuesday night, 13 to 8.

The bill tacked on amendments with language for two previous pieces of legislation vetoed by Lombardo: wages for monorail workers, and 12 weeks of paid medical or family leave for mid-size companies with state tax abatements.

Other notable amendments and changes for community benefits:

· A livable wage for workers

· $2 million a year in donations

· Assistance for workers struggling to pay rent

· Nevada higher education scholarship donations

· A committee to oversee community benefits and compliance, with legal remedies for non-compliance

Other notable amendments:

· Mandating the Tropicana Hotel as the site of the ballpark

· Amending language for bond structures and repayments, all to protect Nevada’s finances

· Making the state treasurer a non-voting member of the Stadium Authority

· Diverting some revenue towards affordable housing projects in Clark County

The Vegas Chamber projects more than 14,000 new jobs created from the project, as well as $440 million in salaries and wages for workers. It is projected to be built by 2028.

