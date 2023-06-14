Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off his hat trick in the Stanley Cup clincher last night, Vegas Golden Knights veteran Mark Stone appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and seemed to spill the beans about the plans for the team’s victory parade.

“My voice is better than I thought it was going to be this morning,” Stone said when asked about Tuesday’s postgame festivities. He added that as team captain, he got to bring the Stanley Cup home with him for the night after the historic win. He said that the Cup will eventually embark on a tour to all of the players’ hometowns.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher | AP)

“We’re Stanley Cup Champions, we might as well celebrate as long as we can,” Stone said.

“I think the parade is Saturday,” Stone stated. “I think it’s on the Boulevard.”

He was unclear about the vehicular specifics of the event.

“Hopefully everyone just makes it there,” he said. “It’s only Wednesday right now so we have to pace ourselves a little bit.”

McAfee said that he will be donating $250,000 to a charity of Stone’s choice to be determined, adding that he might have felt compelled to make it half a million if Stone had scored a fourth goal.

The team has not yet made an official announcement regarding parade details.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.