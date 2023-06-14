Golden Knights Guard tryouts for ice crew to be held June 25

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights have just wrapped up their sixth season as Stanley Cup Champions, and now right around the corner are Knights Guard tryouts.

The Knights guard team is the Golden Knights and Silver Knights ice crew.

They are responsible for on-ice maintenance and go out three times per period.

Besides games, members also serve as brand ambassadors and make public appearances around the community.

You must register for tryouts by June 23 by 5 p.m. and tryouts are on Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m. at City National Arena.

You must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or an equivalent to it.

