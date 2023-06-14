Salt & Straw set to open first Las Vegas location on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved ice cream eatery, Salt & Straw, has announced that it will debut its first-ever Las Vegas location on Friday.

According to a news release, Salt & Straw will debut in Las Vegas at UnCommons, the 40-acre mixed-use community in the southwest valley.

Co-founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw says it makes award-winning ice cream that “tells the story of artisans, farmers and meaningful food moments.”

The eatery says head ice cream innovator Tyler Malek has made Salt & Straw famous for coming up with creative and unexpected flavors, including sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper. In addition to a menu of 13 classic flavors, Salt & Straw also offers monthly rotating menus that reflect “culinary trends, seasonality of ingredients, and relevant cultural moments.”

Salt & Straw at UnCommons in Las Vegas is located at 6815 Tom Rodriguez Street, Suite 120.

Salt & Straw will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

