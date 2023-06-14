Rare wolverine spotted in California

By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildlife biologists in California are now tracking a wolverine after it was spotted in different areas in the state.

“This animal seems to be travelling,” said Chris Stermer, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We found him in Big Pine, and then in Mammoth 50 miles away. And then in Yosemite, another 30 miles. So he seemed to be still dispersing.”

This wolverine was spotted by Ryan Campbell while he was on a ski lift at Mammoth.
This wolverine was spotted by Ryan Campbell while he was on a ski lift at Mammoth.(Ryan Campbell)

It’s pretty exciting, because it’s only the second wolverine confirmed in the state since 1922. It’s believed to have travelled from the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho, thanks to a big winter.

“In these unusual weather events where we get a lot of snow in the winter, it provides that connectivity,” added Stermer. “The corridor that it needs to travel into the Sierra Nevada.”

Another wolverine was living in an area near Truckee years ago, first spotted back in 2008. He was named “Buddy” and was tracked for a decade until he disappeared, likely dying without ever finding a mate.

“Unfortunately, Buddy couldn’t find a mate and really expand the population in California,” said Stermer.

This is a picture of "Buddy" was is believed to have lived around the Truckee area for a decade.
This is a picture of "Buddy" was is believed to have lived around the Truckee area for a decade.(California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

This new discovery has biologists intrigued by the possibilities, now setting up cameras and hair-traps to try and capture some fur, which they can then analyze to see where it came from and what sex it is.

‘If this turns out to be a female, that will be just amazing,” admitted Stermer.

In that case, males would be more likely to follow the female, and possibly start defending a territory and raising young. It could lead to the reintroduction of the population in the state, which could be beneficial for the original group in Idaho.

“We would want a male that made it down once every 10 years to add new novel genetics to the population, and vice versa too, where we could help the western states’ populations,” added Stermer. “It’s kind of a meta-population scenario, where each population benefits each other by these movements.”

Wolverines are scavengers who were wiped out by the early settlers. And they do play an important role in the ecosystem.

“If we did recover and reestablish a wolverine population back in California, they were the ones that cleaned up dead deer carcasses that have died, so they are essential to the community, you know, the system itself,” explained Stermer.

They are the largest land-dwelling member of the weasel family, which includes badgers and otters. There are believed to be only about 300-400 of them left living in the wild here in the U.S. And you’re asked to submit any tips if you see one while out in the wilderness.

“Thank goodness for videos and cameras and everyone having them now, because without an actual video or photograph, it’s really hard to follow-up and confirm what they saw,” added Stermer.

You can report any sightings to https://wildlife.ca.gov/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone

Latest News

NDOT advises of slick roads in Elko due to seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets
NDOT advises of slick roads in Elko due to seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Athletics stadium deal wins final legislative approval in Nevada as MLB weighs move to Las Vegas
A’s stadium bill sent to Governor Lombardo
Wildfire cameras
You can watch live cameras across Nevada to help spot wildfires
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
CCSD teachers furious after district’s repayment demand