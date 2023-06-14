Prominent fans react on social media to Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring as Florida...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, left, sits in goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Jun. 13, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights routed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, winning the franchise’s first NHL Championship. Within minutes, Nevada lawmakers and other notable fans reacted to the historic victory on social media.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has won a series of friendly wagers against her counterparts in other cities during the 2023 NHL playoffs, and she pledged to present the Golden Knights with another prize—the key to the city.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen celebrated with a Twitter post just after the game ended.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released an official statement:

The Senator added that she will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate honoring the team’s historic accomplishments.

Congressman Steven Horsford also offered his congratulations.

Congresswoman Susie Lee celebrated the “battle-born” champions as well.

Rep. Dina Titus claimed the victory for her Congressional district.

Noted fan and Game 2 pregame performer Lil Jon is ready for his championship ring.

Poker pro, Las Vegas resident, and hockey superfan Daniel Negreanu took a break from the World Series of Poker to predict the championship performance before it even happened...and took his own share of the credit.

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer told FOX5 that he has been a diehard fan since year one.

The Las Vegas Raiders honored the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium.

And fresh off their own championship, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces offered kind words as well.

