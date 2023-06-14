Prominent fans react on social media to Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights routed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, winning the franchise’s first NHL Championship. Within minutes, Nevada lawmakers and other notable fans reacted to the historic victory on social media.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has won a series of friendly wagers against her counterparts in other cities during the 2023 NHL playoffs, and she pledged to present the Golden Knights with another prize—the key to the city.

Congratulations to the @GoldenKnights for bringing the #StanleyCup to Las Vegas! What an incredible run from a great team, champions one and all. Las Vegas is truly a major league city and a city of champions! Can’t wait to present keys to the city to the team. pic.twitter.com/4Pe4qZYPIf — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 14, 2023

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen celebrated with a Twitter post just after the game ended.

GO @GOLDENKNIGHTS GO!!!

The Stanley Cup is coming home to Las Vegas!!



This is a tremendous accomplishment, and they have made all of us so proud! — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) June 14, 2023

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released an official statement:

Congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights on winning the Stanley Cup. I’m joining all Nevadans in celebrating this incredible victory tonight. The Golden Knights are unstoppable, and I’m looking forward to this team’s continued successes.

The Senator added that she will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate honoring the team’s historic accomplishments.

Congressman Steven Horsford also offered his congratulations.

Congratulations to the @GoldenKnights on winning the Stanley Cup!



All of Nevada is joining the celebration of your remarkable victory.#GoKnightsGo! pic.twitter.com/UZRWRvteXL — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) June 14, 2023

Congresswoman Susie Lee celebrated the “battle-born” champions as well.

Battle born, battle tested, battle won.



Congrats @GoldenKnights, the champs! https://t.co/9CXbSCNXHo — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) June 14, 2023

Rep. Dina Titus claimed the victory for her Congressional district.

We did it! What a treat to watch this team make us proud all season long.



This victory belongs to #OnlyInDistrictOne! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/9lzxfwRQfF — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 14, 2023

Noted fan and Game 2 pregame performer Lil Jon is ready for his championship ring.

WE PARTYING IN VEGAS!!!! Congrats @GoldenKnights CANT WAIT TO GET MY RING!!! YEAHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/dxywKFs163 — LILJON (@LilJon) June 14, 2023

Poker pro, Las Vegas resident, and hockey superfan Daniel Negreanu took a break from the World Series of Poker to predict the championship performance before it even happened...and took his own share of the credit.

Vegas Golden Knights are going to win the Stanley Cup tonight and while I don’t deserve all the credit for this run, I think about 35% of the credit is fair



I don’t expect any MVP votes, but if I’m being honest I should be in the running for the award — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) June 13, 2023

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer told FOX5 that he has been a diehard fan since year one.

The Las Vegas Raiders honored the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium.

And fresh off their own championship, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces offered kind words as well.

