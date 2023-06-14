PRIDE month highlights Drag Queens and their hard work, dedication to community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas PRIDE president Brady McGill says drag queens are a pivotal part of the PRIDE community.

”Drag performers express a wide range of emotion and skills—make-up, dance, performative arts, some sing live,” said McGill.

“I know people who work in plumbing and construction in town. I know people who work in teaching. Drag queens have a range of skills that help support our community,” said McGill.

He says no job, including being a drag queen, takes more hard work, skill, and dedication.

“Just like any other performer, being a Disney performer, they’re putting on makeup, they’re entertaining people, they’re telling a story,” said McGill.

Andrew Pounders is a drag queen who has been performing for 15 years. Growing up in the Phoenix area, he said he’s always had a love for the arts.

“I took it on as a challenge to myself, performing onstage since I was in 3rd grade, and I saw it as an opportunity to do something different and challenging,” said Pounders.

He says while working as a drag queen full time six nights a week on the Las Vegas Strip, he always wanted to pursue his dream of helping others.

“Philanthropy was always something I had an interest in. Fortunately for me, I was able to transition from entertainment to the nonprofit sector,” said Pounders.

Pounders works for Aids for AIDS of Nevada, a non-profit that provides AIDS tests, medication, and treatment here in the Valley.

“I produce events that help raise funds for the work that we do here. We’re the largest and oldest HIV AIDS center for the state of Nevada,” said Pounders.

He says he’s grateful to be able to use his skills to shine a light on this non-profit.

