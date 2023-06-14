Police investigating deadly crash in South Las Vegas Valley

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly vehicle crash happened in the South Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon on Tuesday.

According to a police report, a 2016 Ford F150 was traveling west on Warm Springs Rd. west of Tomiyasu Lane at approximately 11:42 a.m. A 2016 Nissan NV200 van was traveling east on Warm Springs Rd. in the left-most travel lane, approaching Tomiyasu Lane. The Ford crossed left of center, entering the eastbound lanes of Warm Springs Rd, and hit the front of the Nissan.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the driver of the Nissan was “beyond medical intervention” and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers of the Ford sustained substantial injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and displayed indicators of impairment, according to the report. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on applicable DUI charges.

The Nissan driver’s death marks the 59th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2023. This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

