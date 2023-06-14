North Las Vegas police investigate after man allegedly shoots woman, then fatally shoots self

North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle
North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police responded around 9 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a man suffering from one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene while the woman was taken to UMC. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives determined the man and woman had been in a dating relationship and that the man shot her before shooting himself.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Here’s the story behind the Golden Knights victory flamingo and how it evolved into popular...
Here’s the story behind Golden Knights victory flamingo and how it evolved into popular tradition

Latest News

Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw set to open first Las Vegas location on Friday
Lonnie Hammargren, excentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85
Lonnie Hammargren, eccentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85
Florence Charleston
Human remains found in 1978 in Nevada identified as Cleveland woman
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A’s passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly