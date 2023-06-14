North Las Vegas police investigate after man allegedly shoots woman, then fatally shoots self

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police responded around 9 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a man suffering from one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene while the woman was taken to UMC. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives determined the man and woman had been in a dating relationship and that the man shot her before shooting himself.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

