Las Vegas pair arrested after children found locked in dog cages

NOTE: This story contains details of violence involving minors that may be uncomfortable for some readers.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two suspects have been arrested in Las Vegas in connection with children being found locked in dog kennels and cages.

On June 11, Amanda Stamper called Las Vegas police dispatch from a valley pharmacy to report that she was hiding in a stock room because her husband, Travis Doss, was trying to kill her. An LVMPD officer was dispatched and found her there, where she told him that there were children locked in a dog kennel at the couple’s apartment.

Officers responded to the residence on the 4200 block of S. Valley View Blvd. to conduct a welfare check. They knocked on the door repeatedly but received no answer. An employee from the leasing office eventually unlocked the door and released the locking latch that was in place. That employee reported that the latch had been removed before, but each time an individual from inside the apartment would replace it.

A child inside the apartment told police he was not supposed to open the door for strangers.

Officers entered the apartment and found two children locked in a kennel with a padlock on it. Maintenance provided bolt cutters and the lock was cut to get the children out. One left immediately and identified himself, but the other could not walk unassisted. An officer observed that the boy had two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and described him as “emaciated.” Officers supported his weight to help him walk.

The boy asked for his father and said he didn’t want to get him in trouble.

The child said that he was in the kennel because he was in trouble for “being bad by stealing food at night.”

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the juvenile was taken to UMC Hospital. LVMPD Abuse/Neglect detectives were notified and responded to the hospital, where a doctor told them that the child was in critical condition. Blood work showed that he was “extremely malnourished.” He was also anemic, needed a blood transfusion, had an “unknown abnormality” in his abdomen and his urine was backing up his kidneys, causing them to swell.

The boy needed surgery and the doctor said the child would have died if he had not been brought to the hospital. The doctor added that he had not seen a victim that severely beaten since his military tour in Afghanistan, where he observed children who had been dipped in hot oil.

A nurse said that it was the worst case of abuse she had seen in 13 years.

Stamper consented to a noncustodial interview with police and said that Doss had been violent with her for the past three years.

When he is upset with her, he punches, kicks, strangles, body slams, and throws objects at her. Amanda stated she has been to the hospital twice to get stitches above her right eye after being hit with a candle, and stitches in her right forearm after being hit with a long black light bulb.

Stamper also said Doss knocked her tooth out during a fight, and she said he is violent toward all of the children “except the baby.” She described his violent acts toward the juveniles in detail.

On the day of the arrests, Stamper said Doss threatened her with a skillet that had dents in it from being used to hit the children in the head. Police executed a search warrant at the couple’s residence and seized evidence including two dog kennels, a wok, a padlock, seven belts, six cords, and a dog food bowl.

Doss was interviewed at LVMPD headquarters, where he was read his Miranda rights. He said that he and Stamper argued about another woman the day before their arrests. He stated that he was mad and did not want to talk to her, and that he “wanted to strangle Amanda but did not.”

The suspect added that when he bought one of the dog kennels, he “made sure it was large enough” for the victim to fit in. He said he locked the boy in it to keep him from stealing food in the middle of the night. He also said that when he catches the boy stealing food, he “beats him with a belt, extension cord, or his hands.”

Doss said the boy had been in the kennel for the last three to four days.

The suspect then confirmed that he sent a photo of another juvenile to Stamper and that he told her that he kicked the child in the head “too hard” and the victim was dead. He asked her to come home but she did not.

Doss said that he had never seen Stamper hit any of the juveniles but that she “is no help with the children due to the fact she is not their mother.”

Both suspects were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse/neglect. Doss was also charged for child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm and attempted murder.

Stamper’s bail was set at $120,000 and Doss’ bail was set at $250,000. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victims and have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 29.

