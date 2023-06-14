Human remains found in 1978 near Imlay identified as Cleveland woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police Office of Public Safety has released information identifying human remains found in 1978 near Imlay, NV.

On Oct. 26 that year, someone found a garment bag containing the remains near Scossa Road, 13 miles west of Imlay.

The bag also contained women’s clothing. The remains were sent to the Washoe Medical Center for examination and it was determined the remains were of a Caucasian female, about 40 years of age.

A cause of death could not be determined due to the decay. In 1979, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office requested the NSP’s assistance and the case was submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In March 2022, Othram - a company that specializes in forensic genealogy, was able to identify the remains as Florence Charleston of Cleveland, OH.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that Charleston had moved to Portland, Oregon sometime in the early 1970′s and family members lost contact with her by 1978.”

The investigation into Charleston’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division at (775) 684-7456.

