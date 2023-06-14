Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Seattle Kraken in the next matchup of the NHL Winter Classic.

The game will be played outdoors at T-Mobile Park, on Jan. 1, 2024. The special event, generally played at football stadiums and baseball parks, began in 2008, when the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres at Ralph Wilson Stadium in front of over 71,000 fans.

The 2024 pairing features the NHL’s two newest teams, with VGK fresh off the franchise’s first championship.

Information about tickets is available here.

