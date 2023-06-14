Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale

The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium
The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium(WNDU)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Seattle Kraken in the next matchup of the NHL Winter Classic.

The game will be played outdoors at T-Mobile Park, on Jan. 1, 2024. The special event, generally played at football stadiums and baseball parks, began in 2008, when the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres at Ralph Wilson Stadium in front of over 71,000 fans.

The 2024 pairing features the NHL’s two newest teams, with VGK fresh off the franchise’s first championship.

Information about tickets is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone
North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle
North Las Vegas police investigate after man allegedly shoots woman, then fatally shoots self
Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw set to open first Las Vegas location on Friday
Lonnie Hammargren, excentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85
Lonnie Hammargren, eccentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85