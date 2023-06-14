Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights and Clark County officials announced details for a championship parade and rally set for Saturday.

The parade will take place Saturday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County said both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.

The route extends to Tropicana Boulevard and culminates in a rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena at approximately 9 p.m.

Further information on the parade coverage will be announced by the team.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium
Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run