Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights and Clark County officials announced details for a championship parade and rally set for Saturday.

The parade will take place Saturday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County said both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.

The route extends to Tropicana Boulevard and culminates in a rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena at approximately 9 p.m.

VGK CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE! @GoldenKnights fans are invited to celebrate with the #StanleyCup champs in a parade down Las Vegas Blvd. Saturday, June 17.



Route starts at Flamingo Rd. & extends to Tropicana Ave. Parade starts at 7PM and will culminate with a rally on Toshiba Plaza… pic.twitter.com/UjmkoeBlPp — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 14, 2023

Further information on the parade coverage will be announced by the team.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.