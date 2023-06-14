Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights and Clark County officials announced details for a championship parade and rally set for Saturday.
The parade will take place Saturday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County said both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.
The route extends to Tropicana Boulevard and culminates in a rally on Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena at approximately 9 p.m.
Further information on the parade coverage will be announced by the team.
