Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights claimed the franchise’s first Stanley Cup with a convincing win over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, and many of the players hit the town, celebrating in a variety of ways.

But VGK center Jack Eichel is opting to continue the party in a unique and unconventional manner. Raising Cane’s announced on social media that Eichel will be working a Las Vegas drive-thru window on Thursday.

Calling all Vegas Caniacs + hockey fans! We’re so excited that Champion @jackeichel is working our Drive Thru tomorrow! Make sure to swing by at 3:00pm PST to see him serving up some Box Combos!



10050 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 pic.twitter.com/vcX2LqEpVk — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Eichel will reportedly man the window at the Raising Cane’s location at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. from 3-4 p.m. He will be serving up box combos despite spending only two minutes in the penalty box during the Stanley Cup Final.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.