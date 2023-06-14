Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights claimed the franchise’s first Stanley Cup with a convincing win over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, and many of the players hit the town, celebrating in a variety of ways.

But VGK center Jack Eichel is opting to continue the party in a unique and unconventional manner. Raising Cane’s announced on social media that Eichel will be working a Las Vegas drive-thru window on Thursday.

Eichel will reportedly man the window at the Raising Cane’s location at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. from 3-4 p.m. He will be serving up box combos despite spending only two minutes in the penalty box during the Stanley Cup Final.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, third from left, gestures to teammates as they pose...
Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade details announced
Las Vegas pair arrested after children found locked in dog cages
This undated photo from the Henderson, Nev., Police Department shows Joshua Nichols....
Son of Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator sentenced to Nevada prison for Las Vegas-area robbery
The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium
Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale