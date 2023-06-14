Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion player to celebrate—by working at a drive-thru
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights claimed the franchise’s first Stanley Cup with a convincing win over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, and many of the players hit the town, celebrating in a variety of ways.
But VGK center Jack Eichel is opting to continue the party in a unique and unconventional manner. Raising Cane’s announced on social media that Eichel will be working a Las Vegas drive-thru window on Thursday.
Eichel will reportedly man the window at the Raising Cane’s location at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. from 3-4 p.m. He will be serving up box combos despite spending only two minutes in the penalty box during the Stanley Cup Final.
