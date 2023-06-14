GALLERY: Check out the celebrations as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault skates with the Stanley Cup after the...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights made history on Tuesday night, winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Championship in the team’s sixth year of existence. Take a look below at some of the action and celebrations.

Fans watched the game and celebrated the championship win at Circa.

