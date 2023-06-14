GALLERY: Check out the celebrations as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights made history on Tuesday night, winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Championship in the team’s sixth year of existence. Take a look below at some of the action and celebrations.
Fans watched the game and celebrated the championship win at Circa.
This page will be updated.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.