Forecast Outlook-6/13/23

Here we are the middle of June and we still haven’t hit 100 degrees.

We may reach the magic number this weekend, it will be close.

Some clouds will be over the valley Wednesday as a cold front keeps working its way toward us.

That front will allow for some wind, more clouds and a risk of showers Thursday and Friday.

Drier air moves into our area this weekend as high pressure builds over the four corners.

After the weekend the long, long range forecast suggests our temperatures will dip and remain below normal.

The UV Index for Wednesday is 9 or very high.

