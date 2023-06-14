Forecast Outlook - 06/14/23

A Golden Las Vegas Forecast Wednesday
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
It’s all sunshine to start Wednesday for the city of Las Vegas after their first Stanley Cup Championship! A slight breeze builds in this afternoon with wind speeds between 5-15 MPH.

A cold front dives south this afternoon, pushing in some moisture in the form of cloud cover and a slight chance for showers over the local mountains. Temperatures are back in the mid-90s this afternoon.

We’ll cool down in the low 90′s Thursday and Friday with chances for showers for the Valley.

It’ll be a warm and windy Father’s Day Weekend

