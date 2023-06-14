12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship
Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup Las Vegas Strip nightclub
PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Latest News

The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium
Golden Knights will head to Seattle for 2024 Winter Classic; tickets onsale
This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research...
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Golden Knights victory parade will be Saturday, teases Mark Stone
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing