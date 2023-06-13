Want to weigh in on the stadium bill? Assembly gets Tuesday Q and A

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Assembly will hear the latest amendments on the Las Vegas Ballpark Bill on Tuesday morning.

The Assembly will meet in the “Committee of the Whole,” and will hear the latest changes to SB1. Each of the 42 members of the assembly is allowed comment, before in-person comment is available.

This is simply a presentation, according to Speaker Steve Yeager on Twitter. No votes will occur.

In-person testimony in support, opposition, or neutral is available in Las Vegas at 555 East Washington Avenue. No virtual testimony is allowed, this time, but comments can be emailed to AsmCOW@asm.state.nv.us.

You can watch the hearings live, here: Nevada Legislature

