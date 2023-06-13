Vegas Golden Knights announce Game 5 pre-game plans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced the schedule of events before its potential Stanley Cup-clinching game 5 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

DJ Steve Aoki will perform for fans on Toshiba Plaza, located outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. PT. The concert will be free, and no tickets are required to view the performance.

Following Aoki’s performance, Nellis Air Force Base aircraft will take to the skies for a flyover “showcasing the power and precision of its elite fighter squadrons,” according to a media release. Two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets will soar through the skies.

Local tattoo artist Joey Hamilton from Revolt Tattoos will return outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5, offering free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team’s logo. Golden Knights-themed face painting will also be available for fans on Toshiba Plaza.

Gold battle towels will be placed on individual seats inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 5. Those with tickets to the game are encouraged to download the Stadium FX mobile application on their iPhone or Android device to become part of the team’s immersive experience during the pregame show.

Fans without tickets are invited to stick around and view the game live from Toshiba Plaza.

