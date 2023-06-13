‘Reimagine Boulder Highway’ project to begin in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A $120 million project to revamp Boulder Highway is set to begin in 2024.

Scott Jarvis, Planning Engineer for the City of Henderson, says this project will be “transformative.” He says one aspect in particular will have the biggest impact.

“We’re also adding bike lanes in both directions, wider sidewalks in both directions,“ Jarvis said. “There will be more frequent locations for pedestrians to cross the street.”

“If you’ve lived in Henderson for years and years, you know when it rains, Boulder Highway has problems with water. We’re taking all of that drainage and putting it underground instead of dirt-lined channels. And the median will be transformed into bus lanes,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says seven and a half miles, from south Wagonwheel Drive to Tulip Falls, will be safer and more pedestrian efficient. Another big upgrade is that more streetlights will be added.

“It’s a hodgepodge that doesn’t match what we need today. We’re doing a clean slate, bringing this up to street lighting standards we have on virtually every other street in Henderson,” said Jarvis.

The goal is to attract more people and businesses—like Kelli Brown who owns Action Comics and Games here on Boulder Highway. Brown has been here for 16 years and she’s excited about the additions.

“Overall, it’ll come back safer and prettier,” she said. Her concern is the timeline of the project.

“A little bit concerned of how long it will take,” Brown said. “Business may be down for a little while but overall it’ll come back.”

And with that beginning in 2024, this project should be complete by 2026.

“We’ll do everything we can to reduce that time frame, but businesses, public we ask for their patience with a lot of changes being made,” said Jarvis.

