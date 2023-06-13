Police say man arrested after allegedly shooting friend to death in room on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his friend to death during a fight in a room on the Strip.

According to police, at about 12:37 p.m. on June 11, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male in a room in the 3800 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide Detectives learned at the victim had been in a physical altercation with another male.

During the incident, police said that the suspect, who fled prior to officers arriving, shot the victim. LVMPD on Tuesday updated that the suspect was identified as Christopher Mason, 40.

Mason was located by the Criminal Apprehension Team and taken into custody on Monday, according to LVMPD. Mason was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, police said.

The victim’s identification, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

