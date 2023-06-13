Police looking for armed suspect in Las Vegas, Henderson robberies

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with four commercial armed robberies
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with at least four armed robberies in the past week.

According to an LVMPD report, the suspect committed four robberies with a deadly weapon, two each in Las Vegas and Henderson. The locations of those were as follows:

  • Near 800 Seven Hills Dr.
  • Near the 700 block of East Pyle Ave.
  • Near the 3000 block of East Flamingo Rd.
  • Near the 2000 block of Saint Rose Parkway

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5′7″ to 5′9″ tall, with a thin to medium build. The suspect wore a black hoodie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

