Police looking for armed suspect in Las Vegas, Henderson robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with at least four armed robberies in the past week.

According to an LVMPD report, the suspect committed four robberies with a deadly weapon, two each in Las Vegas and Henderson. The locations of those were as follows:

Near 800 Seven Hills Dr.

Near the 700 block of East Pyle Ave.

Near the 3000 block of East Flamingo Rd.

Near the 2000 block of Saint Rose Parkway

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5′7″ to 5′9″ tall, with a thin to medium build. The suspect wore a black hoodie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

