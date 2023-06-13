Panthers star out for Stanley Cup Game 5 versus Golden Knights

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates during the first period in Game 4 of the...
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the Florida Panthers’ star players will not be on the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final versus the Golden Knights.

Matthew Tkachuk didn’t take the ice ahead of Game 5 and was ruled out. He left Game 4 with 10 minutes left and his status was unclear until Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
2 teens among 3 killed in fiery weekend crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says
Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after early Tuesday fire, restaurant says
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Golden Knights ticket prices spike ahead of Game 5 potential Stanley Cup clincher

Latest News

Here’s the story behind the Golden Knights victory flamingo and how it evolved into popular...
Here’s the story behind Golden Knights victory flamingo and how it evolved into popular tradition
Fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between...
Here’s what to know if you want to watch Golden Knights Game 5 in Toshiba Plaza
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Nellis AFB to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, poses for photos with the team after...
Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Golden Knights to Stanley Cup