Panthers star out for Stanley Cup Game 5 versus Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the Florida Panthers’ star players will not be on the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final versus the Golden Knights.

Matthew Tkachuk didn’t take the ice ahead of Game 5 and was ruled out. He left Game 4 with 10 minutes left and his status was unclear until Tuesday night.

Golden Knights Game 5 lineup:



Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Amadio

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar



Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud



Matthew Tkachuck not warming up for Florida, he will not play #VegasBorn — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) June 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

