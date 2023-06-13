Panthers star out for Stanley Cup Game 5 versus Golden Knights
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the Florida Panthers’ star players will not be on the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final versus the Golden Knights.
Matthew Tkachuk didn’t take the ice ahead of Game 5 and was ruled out. He left Game 4 with 10 minutes left and his status was unclear until Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
