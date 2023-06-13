ONE MORE: Las Vegas Golden Knights one win away from clinching Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tuesday will arguably be the biggest game ever in Vegas sports history. There will be VGK watch parties across the Vegas Valley, in Toshiba Plaza, and of course tens of thousands of fans with tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will pack into T-Mobile Arena.

History could be made as Knights could win their first ever Stanley Cup.

What will it cost you to see it in person? As of 7 pm Monday, tickets through AXS ranged from $1,436 dollars up to $25,000.

On Vivid Seats, the cheapest seat was $1,114, the most expensive about $12,000. You can get in the door and to Hyde Lounge for $485 though there’s no view of the game guaranteed.

Many, like the VGK Ladies, will be hosting watching parties throughout Southern Nevada.

“In 2017, I was a member of some other Golden Knights fan groups, and I just noticed that there was a way men and women choose to be fans of the team,” explained Katie Leavitt, creator of VGK Ladies.

The group of female fans only is now nearly 10,000 strong on Facebook.

“Our group is meant to bring community to the women of Las Vegas,” Leavitt shared. Many women and their families and friends will be together for what could be the biggest night in Golden Knights history.

“We set up the watch party for anybody that couldn’t afford to go to the game and just wanted to get together. If they score a goal, the excitement is so much bigger and better, these watch parties are really fun,” Leavitt contended.

Henderson’s Water Street Plaza free watch party for Game 5 will be a big one. There will be a jersey giveaway, live DJ, food, and beverage vendors and more. Restaurants along Water Street are also offering deals. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

In Toshiba Plaza, before the puck drops, the beat drops.

The Golden Knights announced Monday Steve Aoki will perform live at Toshiba Plaza ahead of game five.

The free performance is at 3 p.m., no ticket required.

Following Aoki’s performance, Nellis Air Force Base will take to the skies for a flyover with two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets.

Free permanent and temporary tattoos will also be given before the watch party at Toshiba Plaza and game at T-Mobile.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

