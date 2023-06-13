North Las Vegas Police investigate armed robbery-turned-pursuit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police responded to a reported armed robbery at a cell phone store in the North Las Vegas Valley at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to a police report, the alleged robbery happened on the 4700 block of W. Ann Rd. and initial reports indicated that a suspect pointed a handgun at employees during the incident. While officers investigated the robbery, they began receiving updates on the possible location of the suspect.

NLVPD officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Craig Rd. and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and the officers began a pursuit. The suspect fled officers and eventually drove southbound onto I-15 near Cheyenne Ave. The pursuit continued as the suspect headed into Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction.

The assistance of the Nevada State Police, LVMPD, LVMPD Air Unit, and Henderson Police Department was requested.

The suspect eventually exited I-15 at Spring Mountain and drove southbound onto Las Vegas Blvd. in the resort area corridor. Officers continued pursuing the vehicle on Las Vegas Blvd. until it drove onto Clark County 215 near I-15.

NLV robbery pursuit map (FOX5)

The suspect drove to the area of Blue Diamond Rd. and Decatur Blvd., where NLVPD officers stopped pursuing the vehicle due to “safety concerns for the public,” according to the police report. The LVMPD Air Unit continued following the suspect.

Police said that four suspects were involved and multiple cell phones were taken during the robbery. The suspected vehicle is currently in Baker, CA and is being followed by Nye County law enforcement.

The investigation of the initial robbery is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

