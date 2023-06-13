Nevada Senate Committee passes Las Vegas Stadium bill

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Senate Committee of the Whole on the fourth day of a special session passed the proposed stadium bill for the Oakland A’s in Las Vegas.

The bill is still being debated in the Assembly. It passed the committee by a vote of 13 ayes and 8 nays.

According to KOLO, among the proposed changes discussed Tuesday is that the stadium must be located in the general location of the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave, a change from the original bill that would have placed it in unincorporated Clark County.

In addition, Sections 29 and 30 of the bill would require the Board of County Commissioners to pay the principal and interest on bonds issued by the county. It would also require them to make other payments, to pledge the proceeds of certain taxes, fees, and charges imposed by the state and county.

The Senate will return Wednesday to consider any changes made by the assembly.

