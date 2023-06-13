Lombardo signs bill renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University

Nevada state College
Nevada state College(Nevada state College)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a bill that renames Nevada State College to Nevada State University.

The name change becomes effective on July 1.

Officials say the use of the term University will more accurately reflect Nevada State’s mission.

“Renaming this institution to Nevada State University reflects our progress and growth over the past 20 years, while also serving as a testament to our mission of providing intentional access and superior education to a gloriously diverse student population,” said Nevada State President Dr. DeRionne Pollard. “This action further validates our students’ hard-earned degrees through the distinction attributed to Nevada State’s educational offerings.”

Nevada State College proposed a name change to Nevada State University in September 2022.

“The overwhelming public support for this renaming—from students, faculty and staff, alumni, Nevada’s elected officials, community stakeholders, and the NSHE Board of Regents—has been gratifying and appreciated,” Pollard continued. “We are proud of our history and impact in Nevada, and we welcome the role we play in our collective future. Nevada State looks forward to being a new university for all.”

