Las Vegas police say 1 dead, multiple people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one person was killed and multiple others have been transported to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

According to Las Vegas police, the multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Tomiyasu Lane.

Police said multiple people were transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma and one person has been declared deceased as a result of the crash.

Las Vegas police advised that traffic was shut down in both directions on Warm Springs Road at the intersection while officers investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

