Las Vegas police: Man accused of shooting ex-wife’s current husband to death in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his ex-wife’s current husband to death in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue, near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads.

Las Vegas police said arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the investigation by LVMPD’s Homicide detectives, the victim was in an argument with his wife’s ex-husband, identified by police as 37-year-old Dawrin Mota, in front of the house.

During the confrontation, police said Mota shot the victim before fleeing the area. Mota then called LVMPD dispatch and turned himself in, the department said.

LVMPD said Mota was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

