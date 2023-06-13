Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of beloved Las Vegas eatery Jessie Rae’s BBQ said the location in the central valley was a “total loss” after a fire Monday night.

In a post shared on social media, Jessie Rae’s BBQ said the location on Valley View is a “total loss” after an electrical fire at the restaurant on Monday night.

The restaurant shared a screenshot of a notice from PulsePoint that shows crews from the Clark County Fire Department responded to a “confirmed structure fire” at the restaurant at about 12:29 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Jessie Rae’s, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

“We will figure out what’s going on. Sorry for the inconvenience,” they said in the post, adding, “Henderson is still going strong.”

