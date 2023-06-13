Jessie Rae’s BBQ in central Las Vegas a ‘total loss’ after Monday night fire, restaurant says

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of beloved Las Vegas eatery Jessie Rae’s BBQ said the location in the central valley was a “total loss” after a fire Monday night.

In a post shared on social media, Jessie Rae’s BBQ said the location on Valley View is a “total loss” after an electrical fire at the restaurant on Monday night.

The restaurant shared a screenshot of a notice from PulsePoint that shows crews from the Clark County Fire Department responded to a “confirmed structure fire” at the restaurant at about 12:29 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Jessie Rae’s, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

“We will figure out what’s going on. Sorry for the inconvenience,” they said in the post, adding, “Henderson is still going strong.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
2 teens among 3 killed in fiery weekend crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash

Latest News

Air Force Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Air Force Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Nevada's 82nd Legislative
Want to weigh in on the stadium bill? Assembly gets Tuesday Q and A
Some Las Vegas residents will see higher water bills this summer due to an excessive use charge
New law limits household water usage
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
VGK Lady Fans