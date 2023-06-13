Here’s what to know if you want to watch Golden Knights Game 5 in Toshiba Plaza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For those not wanting to completely empty their wallet in order to buy tickets to watch the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, there are some free options available.

In addition to a free watch party that will be held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson, fans can also gather right outside T-Mobile Arena and catch the game right in Toshiba Plaza.

According to the Golden Knights, those hoping to watch the pivotal game in Toshiba Plaza are able to bring blankets. However, chairs are not permitted.

The team also notes that fans planning to attend the festivities in Toshiba Plaza are not permitted to bring coolers, weapons or unopened outside alcohol.

According to the Golden Knights, the area will open to fans at 2 p.m. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

