Here’s the story behind the Golden Knights victory flamingo and how it evolved into popular tradition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the end of a Golden Knights game that results in a victory, you will see fans throwing pink flamingos onto the rink to celebrate.

FOX5 spoke to the man who started the tradition to learn more about how it started.

An NHL ritual turned into a Vegas Born tradition.

“You look around T-Mobile and you see women with earrings that are flamingos, you see kids with flamingo onesies, you see people with flamingo hats,” said Drew Johnson, the creator of the victory flamingo.

Flamingos have become a vital part in celebrating the Knights’ victories.

“People going towards the glass at the end of a game throwing their Flamingo,” said Johnson.

Johnson, who mainly works in politics, started the tradition in 2018 when it was the inaugural year and the Knights had lost two games in a row.

“I thought, what can we do to sort of rally the team a little bit, to show them some love and get things going,” said Johnson.

“There is a Flamingo Road, the Flamingo Casino we all know,” Johnson in explaining why he chose flamingos. “When a player lifts his leg up to land a puck underneath, it is called a flamingo.”

Johnson said you can bring your flamingo of choice to the game to join in on the tradition.

“Whatever if it is a long flamingo like this, a stuffed animal, whatever it may be they can throw it over the glass after the opposing team has left the ice,” said Johnson.

The flamingos are not only a way for fans to show their love and support for the Knights, but players also engage back.

“Reilly Smith for years now has shot the flamingo in the goal,” said Johnson. Martinez and Cormier pick them up and throw them at each other.”

Johnsons has an ultimate goal for the victory flamingo.

“Is to see one of those guys in the Stanley Cup and hopefully that will be Tuesday night when that happens,” said Johnson.

Victory stuffed flamingos are now making their way into Golden Knights-themed stores and on clothes.

“This silly idea I had five or six years ago now has turned into something that will outlast me,” said Johnson.

