Forecast Outlook - 06/13/23

Warming Up Through Father’s Day
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After an active round of weather for Southern Nevada Monday, we’ll keep slight chances for showers over the local mountains Tuesday afternoon. The valley will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week, with Tuesday’s high at 93°. If you’re heading out to the Golden Knights game, temperatures will be in the low 90s leading up to the game. We’ll be in the 80s as the game wraps up.

High temperatures stay in the mid-90s through Friday. We’ll have a slight chance of a few showers on Thursday. At this point, any rain is looking minor.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with high temperatures closer to 100°. Stronger wind picks up on Sunday and Monday with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

