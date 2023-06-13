Air Force Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki isn’t the only show that will be held to help support the Golden Knights as they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday afternoon

According to the Golden Knights, based out of Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, the iconic Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the skies for a flyover to “showcase the power and precision of its elite fighter squadrons.”

The flyover is set to be held after Aoki’s 3 p.m. performance, the Golden Knights said.

As part of the flyover, organizers say, “fans will enjoy a firsthand look at America’s combat aviation airpower, as two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets soar through the skies, leaving a trail of excitement, patriotism, and Vegas Golden Knights pride in their wake.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.