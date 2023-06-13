$15 million energy-saving mansion for sale in Henderson

Our friends with Luxus Design Build give a look inside a $15 million home for sale that's also one one of greenest in the Valley. It's located in the Ascaya
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ascaya in Henderson has a brand new construction home coming to market priced at $15 million.

Beyond being insanely gorgeous, it’s loaded with sustainable features making it a net zero home and highlights include commanding mountain, canyon and views of the Vegas Strip.

It also includes a 452-bottle wine wall, home office with built-in-wall espresso machine, game room, a primary suite that rivals the luxury of a 6-star resort suite with an infrared sauna, kitchen, and lounge area -- and so much more.

The home was also the New American Showcase home at the recent International Builders Show in Las Vegas.

Anyone interested in the mansion, should visit luxusdesignbuild.com for more information.

