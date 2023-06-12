Widow of man killed on Las Vegas hotel escalator sues Boyd Gaming

Suncoast Hotel
Suncoast Hotel(Boyd Gaming)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The widow of a man who died in an accident on an escalator inside the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in 2021 is suing owners Boyd Gaming and the escalator company.

On July 26, 2021 Roberto Samonte Bernales was on a moving escalator walkway while using a walker.

The plaintiffs allege a “hump in the walkway caused Roberto to fall backward and hit his head causing injuries,” and then his shirt became stuck in the walkway, causing deep cuts to the back of his head.

His wife, Vivienne Bernales, had to hold him up and called for help, for someone to stop the walkway. He died on Aug. 3, 2021.

The suit also names TK and ThyssenKrupp as defendants.

A future court date has not been set as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
3 dead in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Las Vegas freeway
Police say pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles on Las Vegas freeway
Clark County School District
Las Vegas teachers worried about paying back $1,000 to CCSD
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns 88-cent bet into nearly $22K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist dies after Monday morning crash

Latest News

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki to perform on Toshiba Plaza before Golden Knights Game 5
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Gov. Lombardo ethics hearing delayed until July
Las Vegas Valley home originally built by Rudy Ruettiger hits market for $7M
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Valley home originally built by Rudy Ruettiger on market for $7M
3 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas
2 teens among 3 killed in fiery weekend crash involving stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas