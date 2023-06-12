Steve Aoki to perform on Toshiba Plaza before Golden Knights Game 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As if the energy level won’t be high enough in Las Vegas tomorrow as the Golden Knights prepare to host Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, a legendary performer will get the party started even earlier.

According to a social media post from VGK, DJ Steve Aoki will perform live on Toshiba Plaza starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The performance is free to the public. The puck is set to drop at 5 p.m. as the Golden Knights attempt to bring home the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Tickets for the potentially historic game are hard to come by, so this may be the closest most fans get to being a part of it.

Marshmello performed on Toshiba Plaza before Game 1, while Lil Jon hosted a pool party DJ set from Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino before Game 2.

