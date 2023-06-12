Sourthern Nevada Health District offers back-to-school vaccinations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The school year begins on Monday, Aug. 7, and Southern Nevada Health District immunization clinics will be offering expanded dates and times for the convenience of parents and guardians.

SNHD encourages parents and guardians to make an appointment now for their kindergartners, 7th and 12th graders at one of its immunization clinics for their mandatory school vaccines so they can beat the back-to-school rush.

The Clark County School District requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).

Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up to date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada.

Students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. MenACWY is also required for students entering 7th grade and for students entering the 8th through 12th grades who are new to Nevada schools, including private or charter schools, and CCSD.

In addition, 7th-graders must receive their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine. For more information on required vaccinations, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

Mandatory back-to-school vaccinations, as well as recommended vaccinations, are available at the following SNHD locations by appointment only:

• Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location:

Fridays: July 28 and August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: August 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location:

Mondays: July 31 and August 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location:

Wednesday, July 26, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (702) 759-0850 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

SNHD accepts most insurance plans. Not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization required. In addition to the vaccine costs, SNHD charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine.

Mandated back-to-school vaccinations will also be available at the CCSD Family Support Center, 1720 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89104, as follows:

• June 21, July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26, 8 a.m - noon and 1 - 3:30 p.m.

Immunizations at the CCSD Family Support Center will be provided at no cost, and appointments are not

necessary.

Following is the back-to-school Tdap, MCV4 and HPV vaccination schedule for students 11-18 years old:

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104

• Tuesday – Friday during June and July, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday – Friday, July 31 – August 11, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Appointments are required; call (702) 759-0850 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

• Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays during June, 1:30 – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday through Friday during July, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• July 8, 22 and 29, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• The clinic is located in Suites 703-705 on ‘Avenida 5 de Mayo.’ Appointments are required; call (702) 759-0850 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

Parents vaccinating a child at an SNHD clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate immunization records should contact their healthcare provider. If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization registry, at

https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at (775) 684-5954.

Noncustodial adults may accompany a child; however, written consent must be provided to SNHD from the parent or guardian at the time of service.

